Yesterday, I learnt the reason why the Niger-Delta militants embarked on vandalisation of oil pipelines in Nigeria.According to Akpos every good plans and those juicy budgets in Nigeria are always said to be in the pipelines "having waited so long to see the outcome of all those projects and funds said to be in the pipeline to no avails we therefore thought it wise to begin massive breakages of the pipeline in search of those several Billion contracts and money from the Pipelines. Unfortunately nothing dey inside the pipeline na only Fuel" Akpos narrated disappointedly.Adding that Nigerian leaders had been lying to us since.