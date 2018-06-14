Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious! Why breaking pipelines? Akpos’ true confession  (Read 728 times)

nReporter

Hilarious! Why breaking pipelines? Akpos’ true confession
« on: Jun 14, 2013, 08:51 AM »
Yesterday, I learnt the reason why the Niger-Delta militants embarked on vandalisation of oil pipelines in Nigeria.

According to Akpos every good plans and those juicy budgets in Nigeria are always said to be in the pipelines "having waited so long to see the outcome of all those projects and funds said to be in the pipeline to no avails we therefore thought it wise to begin massive breakages of the pipeline in search of those several Billion contracts and money from the Pipelines. Unfortunately nothing dey inside the pipeline na only Fuel" Akpos narrated disappointedly.

Adding that Nigerian leaders had been lying to us since.
emezico

Re: Hilarious! Why breaking pipelines? Akpos’ true confession
« Reply #1 on: Jun 15, 2013, 06:33 AM »
Akpors na mumu  ;D
Folami David

Re: Hilarious! Why breaking pipelines? Akpos’ true confession
« Reply #2 on: Jun 15, 2013, 04:17 PM »
Akpos has the strangest of reasons for whatever is happening in Nigeria. He is a clown
Nifemi Donald

Re: Hilarious! Why breaking pipelines? Akpos’ true confession
« Reply #3 on: Jan 05, 2014, 02:21 PM »
Akpos must be arrested for this huge crime and if possible jailed till eternity.
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Hilarious! Why breaking pipelines? Akpos’ true confession
« Reply #4 on: Jan 11, 2014, 03:35 PM »
Akpos is looking for trouble o and it is time to for him to be death with in my opinion.
