Author Topic: Three Funniest Money Jokes  (Read 577 times)

harrisonboge

Three Funniest Money Jokes
« on: Jun 14, 2013, 08:52 AM »
1. There is the story of a preacher who got up one Sunday and announced to his congregation: "I have good news and bad news. The good news is, we have enough money to pay for our new building program. The bad news is, it's still out there in your pockets."

2. Can I borrow that book of yours How To Become A Millionaire? Sure. Here you are. Thanks - but half the pages are missing. What's the matter? Isn't half a million enough for you?

3. Dad, would you like to save some money? I certainly would, son. Any suggestions? Sure. Why not buy me a bike, then I won't wear my shoes out so fast.
nReporter

Re: Three Funniest Money Jokes
« Reply #1 on: Jun 14, 2013, 08:57 AM »
They are funny but the funniest is the third one.
harrisonboge

Re: Three Funniest Money Jokes
« Reply #2 on: Jun 14, 2013, 09:08 AM »
Quote from: nReporter on Jun 14, 2013, 08:57 AM
They are funny but the funniest is the third one.

I completely agree with you!  :D ;D :)
Nifemi Donald

Re: Three Funniest Money Jokes
« Reply #3 on: Jan 05, 2014, 02:33 PM »
LMAO! What money can cause. Hillarious joke.
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Three Funniest Money Jokes
« Reply #4 on: Jan 11, 2014, 03:09 PM »
Money brings out the best in jokes and comedy. These ones are funny.
