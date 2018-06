1. A husband asks his very ill wife at the hospital: Tell me what is your last wish? Nothing more, I just want to check my last status on Facebook.2. Facebook is like a fridge. Even when u know there's nothing new going on, u still go on & check it every 10 minute.3. I'm going to change my Facebook name to Benefits. Now, when someone adds me on Facebook, it will say: you are now friends with Benefits.