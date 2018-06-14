Jun 14, 2018, 01:05 AM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Funny Joke: Husband and Wife After Marriage 2
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Funny Joke: Husband and Wife After Marriage 2 (Read 540 times)
emezico
Vanguard
Posts: 11776
N
View Inventory
Send Money To emezico
N
Funny Joke: Husband and Wife After Marriage 2
«
on:
Jun 16, 2013, 12:00 AM »
Wife : Honey before we got married, you used to give me gifts and expensive jewelry.
Husband : Yes…and?
Wife : How come you don't do it anymore?
Husband : Have you ever seen a fisherman give worms to the fish after catching it?
Hehehe....
Logged
femifemzy3
Commando
Posts: 1283
N
View Inventory
Send Money To femifemzy3
N
Re: Funny Joke: Husband and Wife After Marriage 2
«
Reply #1 on:
Jan 05, 2014, 02:00 PM »
He cannot just be a good husband. Good husbands are very rare this days and he is not one of them.
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Funny Joke: Husband and Wife After Marriage 2
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2