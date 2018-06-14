Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Joke: Husband and Wife After Marriage 2  (Read 540 times)

emezico

Funny Joke: Husband and Wife After Marriage 2
« on: Jun 16, 2013, 12:00 AM »
Wife : Honey before we got married, you used to give me gifts and expensive jewelry.
Husband : Yes…and?
Wife : How come you don't do it anymore?
Husband : Have you ever seen a fisherman give worms to the fish after catching it?

Hehehe....
Logged

femifemzy3

Re: Funny Joke: Husband and Wife After Marriage 2
« Reply #1 on: Jan 05, 2014, 02:00 PM »
He cannot just be a good husband. Good husbands are very rare this days and he is not one of them.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 