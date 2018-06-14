Funny Fact : 9 interesting confusions!
1 Can you cry under water ?
2 Does a fish ever get thirsty ?
3 Why don’t birds fall off trees when they sleep ?
4 Why is it called building when it is already built ?
5 When they say dogs food is new and improved, who tastes it ?
6 “I Love You” is not a question then why does it need an answer ?
7 Why does round pizza come in a square box ?
8 Why doesn’t glue stick to its bottle ?
9 If money doesn’t grow on trees then why do banks have branches ??
10 The rich and powerful also cries. Obama cried after winning the US 2nd term presidential election.