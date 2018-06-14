Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Question!  (Read 266 times)

emezico

Funny Question!
« on: Jun 16, 2013, 06:29 PM »
Will you be able to exchange phones with your partner for 24 hours and not worry???

1-YES
2-Hell NO
3-Maybe
4- errmmm hehehe
5- hmmmmm
6-.............?
femifemzy3

Re: Funny Question!
« Reply #1 on: Jan 05, 2014, 01:48 PM »
Hell NO! Even though i don't have a partner now, when i do, NOoooooooooooo!
