Jun 14, 2018, 01:08 AM
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Funny Question!
Author
Topic: Funny Question! (Read 266 times)
emezico
Vanguard
Posts: 11776
N
N
Funny Question!
«
on:
Jun 16, 2013, 06:29 PM
Will you be able to exchange phones with your partner for 24 hours and not worry???
1-YES
2-Hell NO
3-Maybe
4- errmmm hehehe
5- hmmmmm
6-.............?
femifemzy3
Commando
Posts: 1283
N
N
Re: Funny Question!
«
Reply #1 on:
Jan 05, 2014, 01:48 PM
Hell NO! Even though i don't have a partner now, when i do, NOoooooooooooo!
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Funny Question!
