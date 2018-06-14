Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Lamar Odom Also Cheating On Khloe Kardashian?  (Read 342 times)

Shola Sholaz

Lamar Odom Also Cheating On Khloe Kardashian?
« on: Jun 17, 2013, 11:33 AM »
Lamar Odom, Khloe's husband of almost four years, is the latest Kardashian mate to get caught in a cheating scandal...
From Terez Owens
Los Angeles Clippers star Lamar Odom has had to deal with cheating allegations since the day he married Khloe Kardashian, but very soon he’s going to have a difficult time denying it. Our source tells us the girl who Lamar has been involved with secretly for over a year just sold her story to Star Magazine, with whom she signed a contract for exclusivity.
The story will be coming out in Star Magazine in a couple of weeks that Lamar has been indeed having an affair with this girl for over a year.
Folami David

Re: Lamar Odom Also Cheating On Khloe Kardashian?
« Reply #1 on: Jun 17, 2013, 11:10 PM »
Cheating in marriage makes no sense especially when there is love in the marriage. Husbands shouldn't do that to their wives and vice versa.
