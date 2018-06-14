Lamar Odom, Khloe's husband of almost four years, is the latest Kardashian mate to get caught in a cheating scandal...From Terez OwensLos Angeles Clippers star Lamar Odom has had to deal with cheating allegations since the day he married Khloe Kardashian, but very soon he’s going to have a difficult time denying it. Our source tells us the girl who Lamar has been involved with secretly for over a year just sold her story to Star Magazine, with whom she signed a contract for exclusivity.The story will be coming out in Star Magazine in a couple of weeks that Lamar has been indeed having an affair with this girl for over a year.