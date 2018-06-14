Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Joke: Sitting on Dad's Lap  (Read 362 times)

emezico

Funny Joke: Sitting on Dad's Lap
« on: Jun 18, 2013, 12:14 PM »
Son: Mom, when I was on the bus with Dad this morning, he told me to give up my seat to a lady.

Mom: Well, you have done the right thing.

Son: But mum, I was sitting on daddy's lap.
femifemzy3

Re: Funny Joke: Sitting on Dad's Lap
« Reply #1 on: Jan 05, 2014, 01:43 PM »
Now there's trouble with what Akpos has just said. Akpos is about to be a child from a Broken Home.
