Jun 14, 2018, 01:09 AM
Funny Joke: Sitting on Dad's Lap
Topic: Funny Joke: Sitting on Dad's Lap
Funny Joke: Sitting on Dad's Lap
Son: Mom, when I was on the bus with Dad this morning, he told me to give up my seat to a lady.
Mom: Well, you have done the right thing.
Son: But mum, I was sitting on daddy's lap.
Re: Funny Joke: Sitting on Dad's Lap
Now there's trouble with what Akpos has just said. Akpos is about to be a child from a Broken Home.
Funny Joke: Sitting on Dad's Lap
