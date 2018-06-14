Another Nollywood actor and movie producer, Gbenga Oyeyiga's marriage to his banker wife, Lolade has ended.The marriage broke down over he allegedly beating his wife so bad that she ended up in hospital and stayed there for three weeks in January 2013.According to close friends of Lolade, the beatings did not just start and January beating was not the first time as he had battered her severally in the past, but it was the last straw.The shameless Gbenga was arrested for battery and his wife was also planning to drag him to court but decided to drop the case.Lolade who has decided to save herself from the beatings she got as packed her things and moved out of her matrimonial home and now lives with the couple's only child.: If you are tired of your Wife for whatever the reason, Please walk out the relationship and stop these senseless attacks.