Author Topic: CNN News  (Read 310 times)

emezico

CNN News
« on: Jun 21, 2013, 08:08 PM »
CNN just said the world is forty trillion dollars in debt. Who the hell does the world owe? Mars?
femifemzy3

Re: CNN News
« Reply #1 on: Jan 05, 2014, 01:37 PM »
Help me ask them. The way CNN report their news at time ehn. Hahahahahah Very funny.
