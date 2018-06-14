Jun 14, 2018, 01:10 AM
emezico
Vanguard
Posts: 11776
N
CNN News
«
on:
Jun 21, 2013, 08:08 PM
CNN just said the world is forty trillion dollars in debt. Who the hell does the world owe? Mars?
femifemzy3
Commando
Posts: 1283
N
Re: CNN News
«
Reply #1 on:
Jan 05, 2014, 01:37 PM
Help me ask them. The way CNN report their news at time ehn. Hahahahahah Very funny.
