Hilarious Joke - Akpos the librarian
Musa goes into a library to ask for a book on suicide. He met with Akpos the Librarian.

MUSA: Please do you have a book on suicide?

AKPOS: Wetin you wan read that kind book for?

MUSA: I wan commit suicide!

Akpos stares at him for a while and says, "Abeg comot for here! Who go come return the book!?"

Re: Hilarious Joke - Akpos the librarian
Akpos shuld just sell the book if that is the case and by so doing he will not expect anyone to return it. LMAO
