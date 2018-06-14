Jun 14, 2018, 01:06 AM
Hilarious Joke - Akpos the librarian
Hilarious Joke - Akpos the librarian
Musa goes into a library to ask for a book on suicide. He met with Akpos the Librarian.
MUSA: Please do you have a book on suicide?
AKPOS: Wetin you wan read that kind book for?
MUSA: I wan commit suicide!
Akpos stares at him for a while and says, "Abeg comot for here! Who go come return the book!?"
Re: Hilarious Joke - Akpos the librarian
Akpos shuld just sell the book if that is the case and by so doing he will not expect anyone to return it. LMAO
