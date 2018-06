Applications are hereby invited from suitably qualified candidates 2013/2014 Academic Year. Programmes are available at the following levels: Higher National Diploma (HND) (Morning/Evening/Weekend) National Diploma (ND) (Evening/Weekend), and Certificate courses (Continuing Education Centre (CEC))(A) HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA (MORNING -2 YEARS, EVENING – 2 YEARS WEEKEND -2 YEARS)AVAILABLE PROGRAMMES1. Accountancy (AC)2. Banking and Finance (BF)3. Business Administration and Management (BAM)4. Marketing (MK)5. Purchasing and Supply (PS)6. Office Technology and Management (OTM)7. Public Administration (PA)8. Co-operative Economics and Management (CEM)9. Agricultural Engineering (AE)(a) Farm Power & Machinery Engineering (option)(b) Soil/Water Resources (option)(c) Post Harvest Engineering (option)10. Civil Engineering (CE)(a) Structural Engineering (option)(b) Transportation Engineering (option)11. Electrical Electronics Engineering (EE)(a) Power(b) Telecommunications (option)(c) Instrumentation and Control (Option)12. Mechanical Engineering (ME)(a) Production (option)(b) Air-condition and Refrigeration/Building Services (option)(c) Automotive Engineering (option)13. Computer Science (CS)14. Architecture (AR)15. Building Technology (BT)16. Estate Management (EM)17. Urban and Regional Planning (URP)18. Quantity Surveying (QS)19. Surveying and Geo Informatics (SUG)20. Food Technology (FT)21. Science Technology (ST)(a) Biology/Micro Biology (option)(b) Chemistry (option)(c) Physics/Electronics (option)(d) Environmental Biology (option)(e) Micro-Biology/bio-chemistry (option)22. Library Science (LS)23. Statistics (STA)24. Mass Communication (MC)(B). National Diploma (Evening - 2 Years, Weekend – 2 Years)AVAILABLE PROGRAMMES:1. Accountancy (AC)2. Banking and Finance (BF)3. Business Admission and Management (BAM)4. Marketing (MK)5. Purchasing and Supply (PS)6. Public Administration (PA)7. Co-operative Economics and Managements (CEM)8. Office Technology and Management (OTM)9. Agricultural Engineering (AE)10. Civil Engineering (CE)11. Electrical/Electronics Engineering (EE)12. Mechanical Engineering (ME)13. Computer Science (CS)14. Food Technology (FT)15. Library Science (LS)16. Science Technology (ST)17. Fisheries Technology18. Statistics (STA)19. Architecture (AR)20. Building Technology (BT)21. Estate Management (EM)22. Quantity Surveying (QS)23. Surveying and Geo informatics (SUG)24. Urban & Regional Planning (URP)25. Mass Communication (MC)26. Computer EngineeringCERTIFICATE COURSES – CONTINUING EDUCATION CENTRE (CEC) – 1 YEARAVAILABLE PROGRAMMES1. Library Science(a) Certificate in Library Science2. Accountancy3. Community Banking4. Purchasing and Stores(a) Certificate in Purchasing and Stores(b) Advanced Certificate in Salesmanship5. Secretarial Administration(a) Certificate in Secretarial Administration (CSIV/Sec. Asst. II)(b) Intermediate Certificate in Secretarial Administration (CS III Senior Sec. Asst).6. Mechanical Engineering(a) Certificate in Machine Tools Practice(b) Advanced Certificate in Machine Tools Practice(c) Certificate in Air-conditioning and Refrigeration(d) Certificate in Vehicle Maintenance7. Electrical/Electronics Engineering8. Building Technology(a) Certificate in Building Technology(b) Advanced Certificate in Building Technology9. Estate Management(a) Certificate in Estate Management10. Surveying and Geo-informatics(a) Certificate in Surveying and Geo-informatics11. Urban and Regional Planning(a) Certificate in Town and Regional planning12. Mass Communication(a) Certificate in Mass Communication(b) Advanced Certificate in Mass CommunicationS/N. COURSES AVAILABLE DURATION14. Certificate in Electric Motor Rewinding and Repairs 12 weeks15. Certificate in Electrical Installation 12 weeks16. Certificate in Advanced Electrical Installation 26 weeks17. Certificate in Geographical Information System (GIS) 26 weeks18. Certificate in Fisheries Technology 12 weeks19. Certificate in Auto Mechanics 36 weeks20. Certificate in Welding and Fabrication 36 weeks21. Certificate in Fitting and Machine 36 weeks22. Certificate in Foundry 36 weeks23. Certificate in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning 36 weeks24. Certificate in Computer Literacy 3 months25. Certificate in Computer Maintenance 6 months26. Certificate in Information Communication Technology 1 yearAdmission Requirements: Federal Polytechnic Nekede 2013-2014 Admission Brochure METHOD OF APPLICATIONPayments for Admission Forms are made through eTranzact in the following designed Banks nationwide at the cost of N5, 0000.00 (five thousand Naira) only, while that of Certificate courses is N3, 000.00 (three thousand naira) at any of the following banks.1. Fidelity Bank PLC Nekede : Account No.- 41100091052. Zenith Bank Plc: Account No. – 10106639993. United Bank for Africa Plc: Account No. - 1915498529Applicants should fill their forms online by Clicking Here: ::Avaliable Forms :: Apply on or before 30th of June, 2013 for HND (Morning) and 31st August 2013 for others.