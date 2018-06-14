Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Government Raise

joker

Hilarious Joke - Government Raise
« on: Jun 27, 2013, 03:31 PM »
The government announced that if you have 5 children your salary will be increased by 50 percent. A man heard the news and said to his wife, "Darling, I hav...

Emmy Baba

Re: Hilarious Joke - Government Raise
« Reply #1 on: Jul 01, 2013, 10:43 PM »
Hahaha...l am sure the man has other children out of wedlock, and he was about to confess to his wife because of the govt. policy. ;D
Shola Sholaz

Re: Hilarious Joke - Government Raise
« Reply #2 on: Jul 06, 2013, 03:54 PM »
Hahahahahahahaah Hheheehehehehehe The things money would do in this country. I don tire ooooooooo. God help us
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Hilarious Joke - Government Raise
« Reply #3 on: Jan 12, 2014, 04:15 PM »
He definately will not want to complete that statement else all hell will break loose in that house. hahaha
