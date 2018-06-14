Jun 14, 2018, 01:02 AM
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Hilarious Joke - Government Raise
Go Down
Author
Topic: Hilarious Joke - Government Raise (Read 379 times)
joker
Freelancer
Posts: 966
N
N
Hilarious Joke - Government Raise
«
on:
Jun 27, 2013, 03:31 PM »
The government announced that if you have 5 children your salary will be increased by 50 percent. A man heard the news and said to his wife, "Darling, I hav...
Logged
Emmy Baba
Commando
Posts: 1405
N
N
Re: Hilarious Joke - Government Raise
«
Reply #1 on:
Jul 01, 2013, 10:43 PM »
Hahaha...l am sure the man has other children out of wedlock, and he was about to confess to his wife because of the govt. policy.
Logged
Shola Sholaz
Commando
Posts: 15089
N
N
Re: Hilarious Joke - Government Raise
«
Reply #2 on:
Jul 06, 2013, 03:54 PM »
Hahahahahahahaah Hheheehehehehehe The things money would do in this country. I don tire ooooooooo. God help us
Logged
EbukaOkafor14
Principal InfoStrider
Posts: 745
N
N
Re: Hilarious Joke - Government Raise
«
Reply #3 on:
Jan 12, 2014, 04:15 PM »
He definately will not want to complete that statement else all hell will break loose in that house. hahaha
Logged
