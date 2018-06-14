Pages: [1]   Go Down

Funny Joke: Lying Boyfriend & Girlfriend
« on: Jun 27, 2013, 09:24 PM »
Boy: I'm coming to see you honey,I dont care about the high fuel prices or nothing I'm coming no matter what.
Girl: Awwww Okay I'm fine love, get ready baby
Boy: I love you, I cant wait to see you...I'm getting ready to leave now.
Girl: Okay but hunny I'm on my periods, just letting you know in case....
Boy: My car just blew up, I can not come to see you.
Girl: Get your friend to take you, like he always does....
Boy: He got shot by armed robbers so i cant come, I'm sorry..
Girl: Oh never mind, I'm not on my periods. My panties are just looking too red...
Boy: My friend has just been discharged from hospital and he has said he's okay, he's fine and he will take me now. I'm coming sweetheart
Girl: Shit! I'm really on my periods...just did not notice the blood.....
Boy: damn!!!!!!!, he has been shot again, i wont come!!

Hehehe....
Re: Funny Joke: Lying Boyfriend & Girlfriend
« Reply #1 on: Jul 01, 2013, 10:25 PM »
What a deceitful relationship! ;D
Re: Funny Joke: Lying Boyfriend & Girlfriend
« Reply #2 on: Jul 06, 2013, 03:59 PM »
This is the worst kind of relationship to be in...They are both deceiving themeselves. Too bad
Re: Funny Joke: Lying Boyfriend & Girlfriend
« Reply #3 on: Jan 12, 2014, 04:09 PM »
This is not the kind of boy any girl should have anything to do with. He is nothing but a player.
