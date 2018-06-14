Jun 14, 2018, 12:58 AM
Funny Image: Mosquito in Akpors's eye
Funny Image: Mosquito in Akpors's eye
Funny Image: Mosquito in Akpors's eye
«
on:
Jun 27, 2013, 09:31 PM
EHEN NA...
A mosquito entered Akpors' eye and he told Ambali to help him kill it.
EHEN... SO???
If they don't take care of each other, WHO WILL?
(Ewo eyin...)
Re: Funny Image: Mosquito in Akpors's eye
«
Reply #1 on:
Jul 01, 2013, 10:36 AM
Akpos is just always in trouble...Very sad but he deserves what he gets most of the time. Hahahah
Re: Funny Image: Mosquito in Akpors's eye
«
Reply #2 on:
Jan 13, 2014, 11:31 AM
Akpos will surely nt like this one. LMAO. Funny boy
