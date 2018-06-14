Pages: [1]   Go Down

emezico

« on: Jun 27, 2013, 09:31 PM »
EHEN NA...

A mosquito entered Akpors' eye and he told Ambali to help him kill it.

EHEN... SO???

If they don't take care of each other, WHO WILL?

(Ewo eyin...)

Shola Sholaz

« Reply #1 on: Jul 01, 2013, 10:36 AM »
Akpos is just always in trouble...Very sad but he deserves what he gets most of the time. Hahahah
femifemzy3

« Reply #2 on: Jan 13, 2014, 11:31 AM »
Akpos will surely nt like this one. LMAO. Funny boy
