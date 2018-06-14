Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Mcpherson University 2013/2014 Post-UTME Screening Exercises  (Read 733 times)

The InfoStrides

Mcpherson University 2013/2014 Post-UTME Screening Exercises
« on: Jun 28, 2013, 06:03 AM »
This is a dedicated thread for Mcpherson University Post-UTME screening exercise for 2013/2014 academic session. Bookmark, share, and revisit this page for updates if you have participated in 2013 Joint Admission and Matriculation board (JAMB) Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

All update about the school post UTME for 2013 admission process will be posted here. If you are the first to get the information, please share it us by simply reply to this thread.

For all candidates preparing for this year Post-UTME or Post-JAMB, please visit this link for related questions: 2013/2014 Post-UTME Entrance Examination Past Questions

Good Luck!
Logged

nReporter

Re: Mcpherson University 2013/2014 Post-UTME Screening Exercises
« Reply #1 on: Jul 14, 2013, 07:16 PM »
The McPherson University Post UTME Screening Exercise shall take place at the following Centres: 

(a).
i. McPherson University Campus, Seriki - Sotayo
ii.  Lead Forte Gate College, 173, Ogudu Road, Ogudu GRA, Lagos. 
- Saturday, 22nd June, 2013 and Saturday, 20th July, 2013

(b).
i. Centres Outside South West (Abuja, Warri & Port - Harcourt) - Saturday, 20th July, 2013
ii. Port - Harcourt: Olu Model Schools, 5, F.S. Elijah Street, Off Jetty Road, Port - Harcourt
iii. Warri: Foursquare Convocation Centre, Opposite Olu of Warri’s Palace, Warri.

McPherson Post-UTME application form is now available. Interested applicant are required to complete the application form as accurately as possible. Failure to do so may result in rejection of your application.

Click here to fill the form online: MCU: Home Page

Please see the McPherson University Admission Guidelines for information regarding admission requirements: McPherson University 2013/2014 Admission for Degree Programmes
Logged

nReporter

Re: Mcpherson University 2013/2014 Post-UTME Screening Exercises
« Reply #2 on: Sep 29, 2013, 03:25 PM »
Please note that McPherson University (MCU) Next Post UTME Date is 5th October, 2013.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 