The McPherson University Post UTME Screening Exercise shall take place at the following Centres:
(a).
i. McPherson University Campus, Seriki - Sotayo
ii. Lead Forte Gate College, 173, Ogudu Road, Ogudu GRA, Lagos.
- Saturday, 22nd June, 2013 and Saturday, 20th July, 2013
(b).
i. Centres Outside South West (Abuja, Warri & Port - Harcourt) - Saturday, 20th July, 2013
ii. Port - Harcourt: Olu Model Schools, 5, F.S. Elijah Street, Off Jetty Road, Port - Harcourt
iii. Warri: Foursquare Convocation Centre, Opposite Olu of Warri’s Palace, Warri.
McPherson Post-UTME application form is now available. Interested applicant are required to complete the application form as accurately as possible. Failure to do so may result in rejection of your application.
Click here to fill the form online: MCU: Home Page
Please see the McPherson University Admission Guidelines for information regarding admission requirements: McPherson University 2013/2014 Admission for Degree Programmes