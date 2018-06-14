Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - Long Trip
On a bus going from Ibadan to Lagos, the phone of a girl sitting close to me rang she picks it and said "Honey, I'm in a bus going to Abuja for the burial, I'll call you when I get there".

Another girl's phone rang, she said "Sweetheart I'm on my way to Port-Harcourt for the Masters Degree Form, pls send me Credit for the trip."

Another one's phone rang, she said..."Alhaji, sorry I'm on my way to Owerri for the interview, I'll call you later."

A man who was sitting at the back of the bus suddenly raises his voice in anger "Driver stop please park! Park this bus! Where exactly is this bus going to!!!?"

Re: Hilarious Joke - Long Trip
God will help us with the way we do things right now in this country. Everything just appears to be strange...
Re: Hilarious Joke - Long Trip
LMAO! I don't know what to say about this one. The man is right sha bcos the girls are mentioning different locations.
