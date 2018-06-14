Post-UTME (PUTME) Screening for the 2013/2014 academic year shall be conducted between Wednesday 18th to Monday, 23rd September, 2013
Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State will conduct a Post-UTME (PUTME) Screening for candidates who wish to be admitted into the University for 2013/2014 Academic year. The screening shall be conducted from Wednesday 18th to Monday, 23rd September, 2013.
ELIGIBILITY
The following shall be eligible for the screening:
1. UTME candidates that picked the University as their first or second choice with a minimum score of 180 in the 2013/2014 UTME Results.
2. Candidates with ‘A’ Level Certificate or First Degree who had applied for Direct Entry Admission through JAMB into the University.
3. Candidates on the Pre-Degree Programme of the University who had taken UTME with a minimum score of 180 in the 2013/2014 UTME result.
4. Candidates who possess Diploma Certificate of the University and who had applied for Direct Entry admission through JAMB into the University.
5. Candidates with Diploma from other approved institutions with minimum of Upper Credit who had applied through JAMB for Direct Entry admission into the University.
6. Candidates who did not pick the University as either first or second choice but with a minimum score of 180 in the 2013/2014 UTME results.
7. The Post-UTME Screening Exercises would be conducted through Computer Based Test (CBT)
DETAILS OF THE SCREENING
Candidates are expected to check the OOU website

for verification of their venue, examination date and time.
Please note that, candidates need to have earlier completed and submitted the on-line application for admission, paid the required FEE and collected a Scratch card to qualify to be scheduled for the Post-UTME Screening.
Candidates are advised to undertake the CBT ONLY ONCE and adhere strictly to their schedules (Day of Exam). Candidates are also advised to ONLY visit the University website for information on admission.
Each candidate should bring along the following to the venue of the screening:
i. A printout of 2013/2014 P-UTME Exam Pass
ii. A printout of your Application for Admission
iii. Evidence of payment of Admission Application (Bank Teller, Scratch Card)
iv. UTME Result Slip
v. O’level Results (SSCE/NECO)
Candidates are expected to arrive at the screening venue an hour before the commencement of the exercise.
Candidates for late Registration can register on the day of the examination.
