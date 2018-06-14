Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Crack Your Ribs - Greedy Job Applicant (VIDEO)

emezico

Crack Your Ribs - Greedy Job Applicant (VIDEO)
« on: Jun 29, 2013, 09:51 PM »
This is a very crazy situation.

Its one thing to be unemployed, its another thing to be a greedy unemployed job seeker. See as Julius Agwu interviews the most greedy applicant for a job. Little wonder most applicants are jobless.

Be careful of the freedom of expression during an interview because it might just be your way to remaining jobless.

Julius Agwu gets mad on this one - "and you are still reading" now get out of my channel. #LOL

Click the link below to watch:

Julius Agwu - Crazy Interview Demands - YouTube
Shola Sholaz

Re: Crack Your Ribs - Greedy Job Applicant (VIDEO)
« Reply #1 on: Jul 01, 2013, 10:03 AM »
Crack Ya Ribs really rock when it comes to comedy in Nigeria, that's how things are right now. Dope one...
femifemzy3

Re: Crack Your Ribs - Greedy Job Applicant (VIDEO)
« Reply #2 on: Jan 13, 2014, 11:50 AM »
Such comedy shows will always require a huge turnout because of how funny it can be. A good one.
