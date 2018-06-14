This is a dedicated thread for Nwafor Orizu College of Education Post-UTME screening exercise for 2013/2014 academic session. Bookmark, share, and revisit this page for updates if you have participated in 2013 Joint Admission and Matriculation board (JAMB) Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).
All update about the school post UTME for 2013 admission process will be posted here. If you are the first to get the information, please share it us by simply reply to this thread.
For all candidates preparing for this year Post-UTME or Post-JAMB, please visit this link for related questions: 2013/2014 Post-UTME Entrance Examination Past Questions
Good Luck!