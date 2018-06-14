[float=left][/float] Nollywood actress Mary Remmy who married Iroko TV boss Jason Njoku last year is set to deliver her first child any moment from now.As we speak, the heavily pregnant actress in her late third trimester.According to sources, the actress might give birth before the end of the month or at mother nature’s call.Her loving husband, Jason who has been pampering her can’t wait to hold his first child.Jason and Mary got married in a glamorous setting at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Festac town Lagos state on the 18th of August 2012.Source: Wedding Digest