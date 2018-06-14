[float=left][/float] Popular actress Meagan Good, who is well known for her role as Mya in the hit movie Think Like A Man, based on Steve Harvey's best seller: Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man, showed a little too much of herself at the just concluded BET awards.Meagan is reportedly married to Pastor Devon Franklin, who she was said to have dated for 10 months before tying the knot. At that time, she also revealed she was remaining celibate before they officially became husband and wife.Although she was not raised in the church, Good says she is a Christian and considers herself very spiritual and has said many times that she will not do roles that she feels disrespects God and that Jesus is her hero.But when she stepped out at the 2013 BET Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, the 31-year-old actress flaunted her cleavage in a plunging blue gown.