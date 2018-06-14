Ilorin Business School (IBS), the business school arm of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has announced her admission into the Business School Diploma Programmes for 2013/2014 Session.
Applications are invited from qualified candidates for admission into the underlisted professional diploma programme in the Ilorin Business School.
1. Diploma in Accounting and Data Processing (DADP)
2. Diploma in Administrative Management (DAM)
3. Diploma in Money and Banking (DM &B)
4. Diploma in Social Administration (DSA)
5. Diploma in Crime Control (DCC)
DIPLOMA IN ACCOUNTING AND DATA PROCESSING (DADP): The duration of the programme shall normally be two (2) academic sessions.
DIPLOMA IN ADMINISTRATIVE MANAGEMENT (DAM): The duration of the programme shall normally be two (2) academic sessions.
DIPLOMA IN MONEY AND BANKING (DM&B): The duration of the programme shall normally be two (2) academic sessions.
DIPLOMA IN SOCIAL ADMINISTRATION (DSA): The duration of the programme shall normally be two (2) academic sessions.
DIPLOMA IN CRIME CONTROL (DCC): The duration of the programme shall normally be two (2) academic sessions.
ELIGIBILITY:
• Diploma in Accounting and Data Processing: Candidate should have five (5) credits at not more than two sittings in GCE/SSCE (O/L) including English and Mathematics and any two of Accounting, Economics, Geography, Business Methods, Statistics, Government and any numerate Science subjects. Holders of Accounting Technician Certification (ATC) of ICAN may also apply.
• Diploma in Administrative Management: Candidate should have five (5) credits at not more than two sittings in GCE/SSCE (O/L) including English and at least a pass in Mathematics.
• Diploma in Money and Banking: Candidate should have five (5) credits at GCE/SSCE (O/L) including English and Mathematics. These credits should be obtained at not more than two sittings.
• Diploma in Social Administration and Social Works: Candidate should have five (5) credits at not more than two sittings in GCE/SSCE (O/L) including English and at least a pass in Mathematics. Holders of Professional Certificates in social work, Nursing, Mid – Wifery and Public Health are qualified to apply
• Diploma in Crime Control: Candidate should have five (5) credits at not more than two sittings in GCE/SSCE (O/L) including English and at least a pass in Mathematics. Holders of Professional Certificates in social work, Nursing, Mid – Wifery and Public Health are qualified to apply
QUALIFYING EXAMINATION:
A qualifying examination for admission into each of the programmes shall be taken by all candidates following the schedule below:
• Diploma in Accounting and data Procession
• Diploma in Administrative Management
• Diploma in Money and Banking
• Diploma in Social Administration and Social Work
• Diploma in Crime Control
METHODS OF APPLICATION:
Forms may be obtained electronically form the Ilorin Business School website (www.ibs.unilorin.edu.ng
). Candidates are to purchase a bank draft of ten thousand naira only (N 10,000.00) in favour of Ilorin Business School, University of Ilorin to be changed to receipt later.
Filled application forms are to be accompanied by the receipt of payment, credentials and stamped, self-addressed envelope.
IBS Application Form: UNILORIN Business School Application Form for Admission
The application will be on for six (6) weeks from the date of the advertisement .
Deadline: 14th August, 2013