[float=left][/float] Desmond Elliot is a graduate of economics from Lagos State University and started acting in 1999. He believed that someday he will be counted among the top players in the country. Desmond went all out to play extra rolls in movies such as the rebel in 1999 and 2000.In 2001 he ventured into T.V soap opera and T.V series where he featured in productions such as (Everyday People, Super Story, Saint and Sinners). His involvement in soap opera helped sharpen his acting skills, and increased his love for the movie industry. It also gave him more time to build his character, in preparedness for the big screens. In addition, Desmond attended acting courses that was organized by private and corporate bodies, such as Independent institute and association of producers (ITPAN).With the little experience he gatherated from soap operas and training, Desmond thought it was time to move into movies again and pursue his dream of making it big in the industry. As he grew from playing minor roles in movies such as ‘The challenges’, ‘Madness’ in 2001, to playing major roles in movies such as ‘In the Name Of Love’ and ‘Without Love’ in 2002.By late 2002 Desmond started taking lead roles in movies such as ‘Missing Angel’ in 2003 which brought him to lime-light and ever since, he hasn’t looked back. He has featured in blockbusters movies such as ‘Games Women Play’, ‘Behind Close Door’, ‘Men Do Cry’, ‘Unfinished Business’. Desmond has featured in over 50 movies and has received several awards over time.AWARDS• FAN AWARD as recognition for change in Nollywood in U.S.A 2004• Best Actor in 2006, City People AwardENDORSEMENTS• Close-up 2002• Guinness Extra 2008Desmond considers the movie behind closed doors to be his most challenging movie. In 2007 he ventured into movie production because he realized that there was a need for better content, quality and spice in Nollywood movie production so he teamed up with the veteran movie producer Emem Isong to produce quite interesting, entertaining, and educative productions.MOVIES PRODUCED• Reloaded in 2008• Before the Light in 2008• Guilty Pleasures in 2009• Edikan in 2009.Adding to his acting and producing career, Desmond tried his hands in directing and has co-directed and directed in movies.MOVIES DIRECTED/CO-DIRECTED• Guilty Pleasures• Bursting Out• Tall Dream.FOUNDATIONHe has a foundation called The Desmond Elliott Foundation which focuses on the provision of clean and safe water to people in rural areas and urban poor areas. The foundation which was established in 2008 has done charity work in Jos Plateau State Nigeria precisely Gwarandok, Longwa and Wase areas of the state, he has also worked in Liberia where donations of gifts, money and food stuff were given to the motherless babies homes and old peoples home.Desmond believes in being the best at what you do and never giving up until you achieve it he loves playing basketball and watching movies. He is married with two kids.Via GloWorld.