FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC, OKO 2013/2014 ADMISSION TO THE EVENING PROGRAMMES NATIONAL DIPLOMA (ND) AND HIGHER NATIONAL DIPLOMA (HND) OF THE FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC, OKO (TWO YEARS DURATION EACH)
Applications are invited from eligible candidates into the under-listed EVENING National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes of Federal Polytechnic, Oko for the 2013/2014 academic session :
A. SCHOOL OF BUSINESS STUDIES
a. Business Administration & Management b. Marketing
c. Public Administration
d. Office Technology & Management
B. SCHOOL OF ENVIRONMENTAL DESIGN & TECHNOLOGY
a. Estate Management b. Urban & Regional Planning (ND only)
C. SCHOOL OF FINANCIAL STUDIES
a. Accountancy
b. Banking & finance
c. Insurance (ND only)
D. SCHOOL OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
a. Library & Information science (ND only) b. Mass Communication
E. SCHOOL OF APPLIED SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
a. Science Laboratory Technology (SLT) b. Computer Science
c. Food Science and Technology (ND only). d. Home and Rural Economics (ND only)
F. SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY
a. Electrical Electronic (ND only) G. SCHOOL OF ARTS, DESIGN AND PRINTING TECHNOLOGY
a. Fine and Applied Arts (ND only)
ENTRY REQUIREMENTS
1. Applicants to the ND programmes must possess at least five (5) credits at the O level WAEC, NECO or NABTEB including English Language and Mathematics at not more than two sittings except in Urban & Regional Planning where at least, a pass in English Language is required.
2. In addition to the above, applicants to the HND programmes must possess a National Diploma with a minimum of Lower Credit in the relevant programmes obtained from Federal Polytechnic, Oko or an equivalent institution accredited by the National Board for Technical Education.
3. Evidence of a minimum of one (1) year post-ND cognate work experience. In exceptional cases, ND diplomats with a pass (CGPA of 2.00-2.49) and industrial experience of not less than two (2) years in the specific field may be considered for admission into the HND programme.
METHOD OF APPLICATION
Applicants are required to purchase an e-tranzact application pin from any branch of the under-listed banks nationwide for six thousand, five hundred naira (N6, 500.00) only:
i. Access bank Plc.
v. Union Bank Plc
ii. Zenith Bank Plc
vi. Oko Microfinance Bank
iii. EcoBank Plc vii. First Bank Plc.
iv. Isuofia Microfinance Bank
viii. First City Monument Bank Plc.
ix. Ekwulobia Microfinance Bank
x. Skye Bank
Applicants are requested to log on to the school portal at (www.federalpolyoko.edu.ng
) to fill and submit their application forms online.
The online acknowledgement slip together with three (3) recent passport photographs, two self-adressed and stamped envelops, as well as photocopies of credentials must be returned in a large envelope to reach the Registrar (Admissions, Evening Programme), not later than 31st August, 2013.
Applicants who are not ND graduates of Federal Polytechnic, Oko, are to apply to their institutions for forwarding of their Academic Transcripts to the Registrar (Admissions, Evening Programme), quoting the Department the candidate is applying for. Applications from such applicants will not be processed until the transcripts are received.