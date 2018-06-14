Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious! 7 Interesting facts in the world  (Read 426 times)

emezico

Hilarious! 7 Interesting facts in the world
« on: Jul 07, 2013, 04:34 PM »
1. You cannot put soap in your eyes.

2. You cannot count your hair.

3. You cannot breath through your nose, with your tongue out.

4. You did No.3

5. When you did No.3 you realized its possible, but only look like a dog.

6. You are smiling right now, because I fooled you.

7. Share this so you can revenge too. :P
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Hilarious! 7 Interesting facts in the world
« Reply #1 on: Jan 12, 2014, 03:58 PM »
LOL. What is this? You got me there sha.
