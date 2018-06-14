Jun 14, 2018, 01:03 AM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Hilarious! 7 Interesting facts in the world
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Hilarious! 7 Interesting facts in the world (Read 426 times)
emezico
Vanguard
Posts: 11776
N
View Inventory
Send Money To emezico
N
Hilarious! 7 Interesting facts in the world
«
on:
Jul 07, 2013, 04:34 PM »
1. You cannot put soap in your eyes.
2. You cannot count your hair.
3. You cannot breath through your nose, with your tongue out.
4. You did No.3
5. When you did No.3 you realized its possible, but only look like a dog.
6. You are smiling right now, because I fooled you.
7. Share this so you can revenge too.
Logged
EbukaOkafor14
Principal InfoStrider
Posts: 745
N
View Inventory
Send Money To EbukaOkafor14
N
Re: Hilarious! 7 Interesting facts in the world
«
Reply #1 on:
Jan 12, 2014, 03:58 PM »
LOL. What is this? You got me there sha.
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Hilarious! 7 Interesting facts in the world
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2