Akpos was talking to his fiance, Ogeneroi.He said, “Be honest, now, baby. How am I as a lover?”To which she replied, “Honey, I would definitely say that you’re warm.”“Really?” he said excitedly.“Yes, in fact I would say that you’re the dictionary definition of the word ‘warm’.”Akpos was pleased until he went home and, just for fun, checked his dictionary and found, “WARM: Not so hot.”