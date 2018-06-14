[float=left]
[/float] Maltina Dance All Season 7 has been announced. The seventh exciting season of Nigeria's Premiere Dance TV Reality Show - Maltina Dance All is now calling for applications.
The show will keep viewers amazed and inspired as talented dancing families showcase their moves in steps from Hip Hop, Jive, Gumboot, Pantomine, Wazobia and Salsa in the chance to become Nigeria's No.1 Dance Family. An initiative of The Nation’s No.1 Malt Drink, Maltina, MDA as is mostly called has travelled across the country from Lagos to Benin, Enugu, Ibadan, Abuja and Port Harcourt, in search of dancers who represent the best in Nigeria with fun and excitement. The Maltina Dance All Team has spread their tentacles across the six geographical locations of the nation, searching for the best talent in dance, along with a supportive and equally good dance family
The show is in two parts:
1.) Competition
2.) Academy
• At the competition, the best dancers are rewarded on the spot, following a very keenly contested competition across age bands.
• On day 2, the aim of the competition is to select suitable family representatives that would lead their various family members into the Maltina Dance All Academy.
• Having been selected, they go through a number of fitness tests, 15 successful ones are invited along with their families to compete for a place in the academy.
• In the academy, dancers go through some dance training from professional dance instructors. They then perform the dance style learnt and are graded by dance professionals as well.
• 5 families make it to the grand finale which is a one-hour show, transmitted live.
MALTINA DANCE ALL SEASON 7 - 2013 REGIONAL AUDITION, VENUES AND DATES
• Port Harcourt: The Atrium, Event Centre, PH 19th and 20th July 2013
• Lagos: National Arts Theater Iganmu 26th and 27th July 2013
• Abuja: Nicon luxury hotel Garki Abuja 2nd and 3rd August 2013
HOW TO PARTICIPATE
To participate, Nigerians of all ages can fill forms from this website, and can pick up/drop off forms at designated points. Forms will also be made available at the Screening centres to enable those who not get to fill out forms previously did so.
Eligibility: The regional competition is open to all age categories, while only dancers within 18-30 age category qualify for the Reality/Academy.
PRIZES
• 1st prize Winner: 6 Million + A brand new car
• 2nd Prize Winner: 1 Million Naira
• 3rd Prize Winner: 500,000 Naira
Interested applicants should follow this link to register: MALTINA DANCE ALL SEASON 7