Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - The Worst day of my life  (Read 577 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - The Worst day of my life
« on: Jul 10, 2013, 02:02 PM »
A young man came into a bar and ordered a drink, after ordering it he didn't drink it immediately. Then a fat, thirsty trouble-making truck driver came and drank it.

MAN: Why did you do that? You've just helped in ruining d rest of my day!

TRUCK DRIVER: Don't worry man but I couldn't just stand there and watch you stare at your drink like that while I was thirsty...but if you want I can buy you 2 bottles.  

MAN: That's not it, today is the worst day of my life first I woke up late for work then I didn't take my bath took my car which eventually broke down on the road and by the time I got to my office my secretary told me my boss wanted to see me and as I entered his office he gave me a letter and told me to get the hell out his office.

Took a cab back home and saw my wife in bed with another man, I tried to confront the man but got beat up and then I taught of the easiest way of ending my life so I poisoned my drink and you spoilt it by gulping it.

TRUCK DRIVER: ??????

Logged

EbukaOkafor14

Re: Hilarious Joke - The Worst day of my life
« Reply #1 on: Jan 13, 2014, 01:44 PM »
And now has decided to save his life by dying for him. Hahahaha Foolish truck driver.
Logged

femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious Joke - The Worst day of my life
« Reply #2 on: Jan 13, 2014, 08:11 PM »
This truck driver has encountered what should be regarded as The Saddest Day Of His Life.
Logged

femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious Joke - The Worst day of my life
« Reply #3 on: Jan 13, 2014, 08:17 PM »
The worst day of his life INDEED!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 