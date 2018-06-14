A young man came into a bar and ordered a drink, after ordering it he didn't drink it immediately. Then a fat, thirsty trouble-making truck driver came and drank it.MAN: Why did you do that? You've just helped in ruining d rest of my day!TRUCK DRIVER: Don't worry man but I couldn't just stand there and watch you stare at your drink like that while I was thirsty...but if you want I can buy you 2 bottles.MAN: That's not it, today is the worst day of my life first I woke up late for work then I didn't take my bath took my car which eventually broke down on the road and by the time I got to my office my secretary told me my boss wanted to see me and as I entered his office he gave me a letter and told me to get the hell out his office.Took a cab back home and saw my wife in bed with another man, I tried to confront the man but got beat up and then I taught of the easiest way of ending my life so I poisoned my drink and you spoilt it by gulping it.TRUCK DRIVER: ??????