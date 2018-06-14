Vacancy! Vacancy!! Vacancy!!!
Rivers State House of Assembly is recruiting for the positions of her impeached speaker and the suspended members. Interested candidates should submit their applications as quickly as possible. Requirements:
• Applicants must be able to communicate in English, pidgin English and be fluent in his local language
• Must be an expert with an international certificate (Chinese preferably) in taekwondo/karate, boxing and spitting.
• Must have five years’ experience in weapons handling with the skill of converting a mace to sword.
• Applicants must have full blood exams so as to confirm they have enough and ideal blood to shed for the governor or the state when the need arises.Roles:
• Swift lying.
• Fighting for justice
• Representing their families, the governor, their pockets and their constituencies, all in the State House of Assembly.
• Multi-tasking and flexibility with the readiness to oppose and support, to install and impeach the speaker. Making and alterations of laws and outsmarting the law enforcement agency to get a police officer to help you kick the ass of your opponent when the need arises.
• Must be ready to enjoy a nap and a quickie in a nearby hospital after every meeting of the house.
All applications should be sent to recruitment@rshoa.org or you visit their website for more information. NOTE:
Long term motor park experience is also an advantage!