Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Rivers State House of Assembly: Vacancy! Vacancy!! Vacancy!!!  (Read 567 times)

emezico

Rivers State House of Assembly: Vacancy! Vacancy!! Vacancy!!!
« on: Jul 12, 2013, 10:40 AM »
Vacancy! Vacancy!! Vacancy!!!

Rivers State House of Assembly is recruiting for the positions of her impeached speaker and the suspended members. Interested candidates should submit their applications as quickly as possible.

Requirements:
• Applicants must be able to communicate in English, pidgin English and be fluent in his local language
• Must be an expert with an international certificate (Chinese preferably) in taekwondo/karate, boxing and spitting.
• Must have five years’ experience in weapons handling with the skill of converting a mace to sword.
• Applicants must have full blood exams so as to confirm they have enough and ideal blood to shed for the governor or the state when the need arises.

Roles:
• Swift lying.
• Fighting for justice
• Representing their families, the governor, their pockets and their constituencies, all in the State House of Assembly.
• Multi-tasking and flexibility with the readiness to oppose and support, to install and impeach the speaker. Making and alterations of laws and outsmarting the law enforcement agency to get a police officer to help you kick the ass of your opponent when the need arises.
• Must be ready to enjoy a nap and a quickie in a nearby hospital after every meeting of the house.

All applications should be sent to recruitment@rshoa.org or you visit their website for more information.

NOTE: Long term motor park experience is also an advantage!
Logged

Shola Sholaz

Re: Rivers State House of Assembly: Vacancy! Vacancy!! Vacancy!!!
« Reply #1 on: Jul 15, 2013, 03:08 AM »
Rivers State is in trouble ooooooo...Nawa for the way things happen in Nigeria shaa...May God help us at the end of it all though
Logged

harrisonboge

Re: Rivers State House of Assembly: Vacancy! Vacancy!! Vacancy!!!
« Reply #2 on: Jul 15, 2013, 03:44 AM »
Quote from: emezico on Jul 12, 2013, 10:40 AM
Vacancy! Vacancy!! Vacancy!!!

Rivers State House of Assembly is recruiting for the positions of her impeached speaker and the suspended members. Interested candidates should submit their applications as quickly as possible.

Requirements:
• Applicants must be able to communicate in English, pidgin English and be fluent in his local language
• Must be an expert with an international certificate (Chinese preferably) in taekwondo/karate, boxing and spitting.
• Must have five years’ experience in weapons handling with the skill of converting a mace to sword.
• Applicants must have full blood exams so as to confirm they have enough and ideal blood to shed for the governor or the state when the need arises.

Roles:
• Swift lying.
• Fighting for justice
• Representing their families, the governor, their pockets and their constituencies, all in the State House of Assembly.
• Multi-tasking and flexibility with the readiness to oppose and support, to install and impeach the speaker. Making and alterations of laws and outsmarting the law enforcement agency to get a police officer to help you kick the ass of your opponent when the need arises.
• Must be ready to enjoy a nap and a quickie in a nearby hospital after every meeting of the house.

All applications should be sent to recruitment@rshoa.org or you visit their website for more information.

NOTE: Long term motor park experience is also an advantage!


hahahaha....you must be very good at recruiting for government agencies! i know they have  many qualified applicant in rivers state  ;D :D
Logged

EbukaOkafor14

Re: Rivers State House of Assembly: Vacancy! Vacancy!! Vacancy!!!
« Reply #3 on: Jan 13, 2014, 01:10 PM »
I think there is fresh trouble in that state again but the more they are under this segment it tells us they are simply a Joke.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 