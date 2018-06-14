Rivers State House of Assembly is recruiting for the positions of her impeached speaker and the suspended members. Interested candidates should submit their applications as quickly as possible.• Applicants must be able to communicate in English, pidgin English and be fluent in his local language• Must be an expert with an international certificate (Chinese preferably) in taekwondo/karate, boxing and spitting.• Must have five years’ experience in weapons handling with the skill of converting a mace to sword.• Applicants must have full blood exams so as to confirm they have enough and ideal blood to shed for the governor or the state when the need arises.• Swift lying.• Fighting for justice• Representing their families, the governor, their pockets and their constituencies, all in the State House of Assembly.• Multi-tasking and flexibility with the readiness to oppose and support, to install and impeach the speaker. Making and alterations of laws and outsmarting the law enforcement agency to get a police officer to help you kick the ass of your opponent when the need arises.• Must be ready to enjoy a nap and a quickie in a nearby hospital after every meeting of the house.All applications should be sent to recruitment@rshoa.org or you visit their website for more information.Long term motor park experience is also an advantage!