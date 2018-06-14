Jun 14, 2018, 12:51 AM
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Football Joke: Gonzalo Higuian Transfer Saga
Author
Topic: Football Joke: Gonzalo Higuian Transfer Saga (Read 382 times)
emezico
Vanguard
Posts: 11776
N
Football Joke: Gonzalo Higuian Transfer Saga
«
on:
Jul 12, 2013, 10:53 AM
BREAKING NEWS!!!!!!!!
Gonzalo Higuian fails medical at Arsenal due to asthma, because of the dust coming from the Trophy Cabinet...
Arsenal fans no vex....
Shola Sholaz
Commando
Posts: 15089
N
Re: Football Joke: Gonzalo Higuian Transfer Saga
«
Reply #1 on:
Jul 15, 2013, 02:48 AM
Hahahahahahahahaah Arsenal fans I'm deeply sorry for laughing at this one. This is so so so so funny. Arsene Wenger, u see what u've caused?
EbukaOkafor14
Principal InfoStrider
Posts: 745
N
Re: Football Joke: Gonzalo Higuian Transfer Saga
«
Reply #2 on:
Jan 13, 2014, 01:21 PM
He's still in the saga this january and Arsenal will always be involved.
LOL
