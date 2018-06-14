Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Football Joke: Gonzalo Higuian Transfer Saga

emezico

Football Joke: Gonzalo Higuian Transfer Saga
« on: Jul 12, 2013, 10:53 AM »
BREAKING NEWS!!!!!!!!

Gonzalo Higuian fails medical at Arsenal due to asthma, because of the dust coming from the Trophy Cabinet...

Arsenal fans no vex.... ;D
Shola Sholaz

Re: Football Joke: Gonzalo Higuian Transfer Saga
« Reply #1 on: Jul 15, 2013, 02:48 AM »
Hahahahahahahahaah Arsenal fans I'm deeply sorry for laughing at this one. This is so so so so funny. Arsene Wenger, u see what u've caused?
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Football Joke: Gonzalo Higuian Transfer Saga
« Reply #2 on: Jan 13, 2014, 01:21 PM »
He's still in the saga this january and Arsenal will always be involved.
LOL
