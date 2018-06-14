Jun 14, 2018, 12:52 AM
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Funny Joke: Nigerian Traffic
Topic: Funny Joke: Nigerian Traffic (Read 481 times)
emezico
Vanguard
Funny Joke: Nigerian Traffic
It is only in Nigeria that you will drive someone to the airport and the person will get to London before you get home, becos of traffic.
Shola Sholaz
Commando
Re: Funny Joke: Nigerian Traffic
That's how bad it is my broda...MayGod help us in Nigeria oooo...Things are just getting tougher as the days go by.
EbukaOkafor14
Principal InfoStrider
Re: Funny Joke: Nigerian Traffic
LWKM. That is how bad traffic is in the country. Nigerians are used to it though
