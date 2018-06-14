Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny Joke: Nigerian Traffic  (Read 481 times)

emezico

Funny Joke: Nigerian Traffic
« on: Jul 13, 2013, 04:30 PM »
It is only in Nigeria that you will drive someone to the airport and the person will get to London before you get home, becos of traffic. :P
Logged

Shola Sholaz

Re: Funny Joke: Nigerian Traffic
« Reply #1 on: Jul 15, 2013, 02:42 AM »
That's how bad it is my broda...MayGod help us in Nigeria oooo...Things are just getting tougher as the days go by.
Logged

EbukaOkafor14

Re: Funny Joke: Nigerian Traffic
« Reply #2 on: Jan 13, 2014, 01:27 PM »
LWKM. That is how bad traffic is in the country. Nigerians are used to it though
Logged
