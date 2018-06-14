Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Funny WAEC Questions  (Read 828 times)

Funny WAEC Questions
« on: Jul 13, 2013, 04:35 PM »
WAEC questions:

1. Inside Jackie Chan & jet Li who go beat?.........

2.  Inside indomie & macaroni, which 1 sweet pass?.........

3.Inside girls & boys,who do amebo pass?.......

4. Inside Mama & Papa style & 4rm back,which 1 sweet pass?.......

5. Inside fowl & goat,who get voice pass?.......

6. Inside Ogboni & Illuminati,which 1 sweet to join pass?......

7. No difference btw agbero & police, because d both of them they collect money for bus stop & they wear uniform....... True or false?

8. Everybody don thief b4......True or false?

9. Inside Politician & yahoo boys, who girls follow pass?.......

10. Finally,Inside me wey write dis thing & U wey dey read am,who no get work?.....
Re: Funny WAEC Questions
« Reply #1 on: Jul 15, 2013, 02:34 AM »
I can answer the first question because I'm so sure Jackie Chan will so beat Jet Li till he enters come.....Hahahahahahahaah
Re: Funny WAEC Questions
« Reply #2 on: Jul 18, 2013, 04:15 AM »
hahaha....i choose to answer to question 10. na u nor get work bcos na u write wetin make an look like say ur readers nor get work oooo ;D :D
Re: Funny WAEC Questions
« Reply #3 on: Jan 12, 2014, 04:57 PM »
Answer to Number 10, na both of us no get work o. Both of us. LWKMD4H
