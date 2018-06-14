Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: A Girl's Facebook Update: "All men are Dogs"  (Read 558 times)

emezico

A Girl's Facebook Update: "All men are Dogs"
« on: Jul 13, 2013, 05:33 PM »
A girl updated her Facebook status, “ALL MEN ARE DOGS”.

Akpors asked her, “What breed is your Dad, and was your mum a mad woman to have married a dog?

After seeing Akpors comment, the lady rain abuses on Akpors.

Abeg, Akpors question bad??
Logged

Emmy Baba

Re: A Girl's Facebook Update: "All men are Dogs"
« Reply #1 on: Jul 13, 2013, 07:17 PM »
Akpors question no bad at all. Him hit the lady wella. :P
Logged

Shola Sholaz

Re: A Girl's Facebook Update: "All men are Dogs"
« Reply #2 on: Jul 15, 2013, 02:28 AM »
Akpos was very right to ask that question cos her father is also a MAN....Some ladies can be really crazy at times that they talk rubbish.
Logged

EbukaOkafor14

Re: A Girl's Facebook Update: "All men are Dogs"
« Reply #3 on: Jan 13, 2014, 01:33 PM »
Akpos was VERY RIGHt with the question he asked. The girl was VERY wrong with her own statement.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 