Jun 14, 2018, 12:54 AM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
A Girl's Facebook Update: "All men are Dogs"
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: A Girl's Facebook Update: "All men are Dogs" (Read 558 times)
emezico
Vanguard
Posts: 11776
N
View Inventory
Send Money To emezico
N
A Girl's Facebook Update: "All men are Dogs"
«
on:
Jul 13, 2013, 05:33 PM »
A girl updated her Facebook status, “ALL MEN ARE DOGS”.
Akpors asked her, “What breed is your Dad, and was your mum a mad woman to have married a dog?
After seeing Akpors comment, the lady rain abuses on Akpors.
Abeg, Akpors question bad??
Logged
Emmy Baba
Commando
Posts: 1405
N
View Inventory
Send Money To Emmy Baba
N
Re: A Girl's Facebook Update: "All men are Dogs"
«
Reply #1 on:
Jul 13, 2013, 07:17 PM »
Akpors question no bad at all. Him hit the lady wella.
Logged
Shola Sholaz
Commando
Posts: 15089
N
View Inventory
Send Money To Shola Sholaz
N
Re: A Girl's Facebook Update: "All men are Dogs"
«
Reply #2 on:
Jul 15, 2013, 02:28 AM »
Akpos was very right to ask that question cos her father is also a MAN....Some ladies can be really crazy at times that they talk rubbish.
Logged
EbukaOkafor14
Principal InfoStrider
Posts: 745
N
View Inventory
Send Money To EbukaOkafor14
N
Re: A Girl's Facebook Update: "All men are Dogs"
«
Reply #3 on:
Jan 13, 2014, 01:33 PM »
Akpos was VERY RIGHt with the question he asked. The girl was VERY wrong with her own statement.
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
A Girl's Facebook Update: "All men are Dogs"
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2