During an exam, Akpos kept looking under the table, then he would write on the answer sheet.His teacher saw him doing that & thought he was copying. When collecting the paper after the exam...I’m gonna minus 10 marks.Hiiaaa!! Why sir?For copying.Sir, how do you know that I was copying?I saw you looking under the table.*laughing* ...sirr, but Question 9 said, "STUDY THE TABLE BELOW".