North-Karelia University of Applied Sciences (UAS) has announced its additional application for Bachelor’s degree admission for programmes conducted in English. The additional application opens 30th May and closes on 13th June, 2011.
According to North-Karelia UAS, there are study places still available in the Degree Programme in Design and in the Degree Programme in International Business . Studies start 1 September 2011.
Got interested? Please, fill in the application form (available from 30 May to 13 June).
The application form and the certificates must be submitted to the Admissions Office by 13 June 2011.
Documents Should Be sent by e-mail to admissions@pkamk.fi.
Entrance exams are Held in Joensuu, Finland on 27 June 2011. More information on the entrance exams:
• Degree Programme in design
• Degree Programme in International Business
For further information the application process and required documents please visit www.pkamk.fi
or contact the Admissions Office, admissions@pkamk.fi; +358 50 871 3611
For further information the studies, contact designbusiness@pkamk.fi.
