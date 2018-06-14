Three Pastors met and agreed to sincerely tell each other their problems which must be kept as a secret between the three of them.The First Pastor Said: My problem is money I do steal even from the church offerings please pray for me.The Second Pastor Said: Mine is women, whenever I see any woman my desire will be to go bed with her. In fact I have slept with most of my female church members.Turning to the Third Pastor to hear his problem he started crying. It took his friends some effort to calm him. When they asked Him to continue he was still crying, He said "My problem is GOSSIPING when we leave this place everybody will hear all what the two of you have just told me? Please Pray For me."The Two Pastors Fainted!