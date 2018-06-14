Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Letter to Bill Gates from Akpors

Letter to Bill Gates from Akpors
« on: Jul 15, 2013, 09:28 PM »
TO:Bill Gates Microsoft
From: Akpors
Subject: Problems with my new computer.

Dear Mr Bill Gates,
We have bought a computer for our home and we have found some problems, which I want to bring to your notice;

1. There is a button 'start' but there is no 'stop' button. We request you check this.

2. One doubt is whether any 'rescooter' is available in system? I find only 'recycle but I own a scooter at myhome.

3. There is 'find' button but it is not working. My wife lost the door key and we've tried a lot to trace the key with this 'find' button, but was unable to trace. Please, rectify this problem.

4. My child learnt 'MICROSOFT WORD' now he wants to learn 'MICROSOFT SENTENCE', so when will you provide that?

5. There's MICROSOFT OFFICE, what about MICROSOFT HOME since I use d pc at home.

6. I bought computer, cpu, mouse & keyboard, but there is only one icon which shows ' My Computer', when will you provide the remaining items?

Last one Mr. Bill Gates, P.S: 'Sir, how is it that your name is Gates but you are selling WINDOWS?

Regards,
Akpors
Re: Letter to Bill Gates from Akpors
« Reply #1 on: Jul 16, 2013, 04:10 AM »
hahhaha... what a smart and brillian joke!
Re: Letter to Bill Gates from Akpors
« Reply #2 on: Jul 17, 2013, 12:20 AM »
Akpos just give us more reasons to believe and conclude that he is a FOOL....He is nothing but a big headed idiot who doesn't know what he is doing.
Re: Letter to Bill Gates from Akpors
« Reply #3 on: Jul 17, 2013, 03:27 AM »
Quote from: Shola Sholaz on Jul 17, 2013, 12:20 AM
Akpos just give us more reasons to believe and conclude that he is a FOOL....He is nothing but a big headed idiot who doesn't know what he is doing.

hahahaha....i do not agree totally with what you have said about apkors sholar. In my opinion, he was only trying to become a computer software guru but did not know how best to go about it and thought it wise to contact the software guru himself(Bill Gates) to grab his attention. who knows, Bill Gates could offer him a scholarship at the Universty of Mad People! ;D :D ;D
Re: Letter to Bill Gates from Akpors
« Reply #4 on: Dec 09, 2013, 11:26 AM »
Akpos is just a bufallo. No more no less
Re: Letter to Bill Gates from Akpors
« Reply #5 on: Dec 09, 2013, 06:45 PM »
Akpos is just nothing but a clown. Such a he goat whenever he decides to open his mouth. A fool in summary.lmao
Re: Letter to Bill Gates from Akpors
« Reply #6 on: Jan 18, 2014, 01:52 PM »
Akpos should go and invent something. He should leave Bill Gates alone and achieve what he has achieved jawe.
