TO:Bill Gates MicrosoftFrom: AkporsSubject: Problems with my new computer.Dear Mr Bill Gates,We have bought a computer for our home and we have found some problems, which I want to bring to your notice;1. There is a button 'start' but there is no 'stop' button. We request you check this.2. One doubt is whether any 'rescooter' is available in system? I find only 'recycle but I own a scooter at myhome.3. There is 'find' button but it is not working. My wife lost the door key and we've tried a lot to trace the key with this 'find' button, but was unable to trace. Please, rectify this problem.4. My child learnt 'MICROSOFT WORD' now he wants to learn 'MICROSOFT SENTENCE', so when will you provide that?5. There's MICROSOFT OFFICE, what about MICROSOFT HOME since I use d pc at home.6. I bought computer, cpu, mouse & keyboard, but there is only one icon which shows ' My Computer', when will you provide the remaining items?Last one Mr. Bill Gates, P.S: 'Sir, how is it that your name is Gates but you are selling WINDOWS?Regards,Akpors