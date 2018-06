A man asks his wife about a mysterious bag of beans in the kitchen.MAN: Honey where did this bag of beans come from?WIFE: Honey I'm sorry please forgive me...I've been unfaithful to you.MAN: Honey, I know and I've already forgiven you, but what has that got to do with the bag of beans?WIFE: Well...when I started cheating on you...every time I've been with a different man, I took a bean seed from his house and put it in that bag and it was empty when I started.What should he do?