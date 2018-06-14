A student failed in law and decided to make a deal with professor.Sir, do you know everything about law?Professor: Yes.Student: If you can answer this question, I will accept my final marks, if you can't, you have to give me "A".The Professor agreed.Boy asked, "What is legal but not logical, logical but not legal & neither legal nor logical?"The Professor thought about it for hours & pondered but no answer. He finally had to give up as he really did not know and he gave the boy an "A".The following day, professor asked same question to his students.He was shocked when all of them raised their hands. He asked one student.The student answered "Sir, you are 65, married to 28 years old woman, this is legal but not logical. Your wife, is having an affair with a 23 year old boy, this is logical but not legal. Your wife's boyfriend has failed in his exam and yet you have given him an "A", this is neither logical nor legal."The professor collapsed...