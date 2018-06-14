Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Mountain climbing  (Read 292 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - Mountain climbing
« on: Jul 16, 2013, 03:31 PM »
Two mountain climbers reached the top of a mountain when one fell into a large crack.

"Are you ok?", the other one asked.

"Not really", said the other.

"Ok I'll drop a rope down so I can pull you up".

"I can't, my hands are broken" said the other again.

"Ok then try tying it to your legs."

"I can't my legs are broken."

"Ok then put it in your mouth and I'll pull you up."

"Ok!"

The man puts it in his mouth and is pulled by the other. Half way up, the one pulling asks "are you ok?"

The other one answers "yeaaaa..."

Shola Sholaz

Re: Hilarious Joke - Mountain climbing
« Reply #1 on: Jul 17, 2013, 12:07 AM »
Too much questions by the other friend has caused this one his life......This is a very sad one I must confess...Hahahahahahaha
EbukaOkafor14

Re: Hilarious Joke - Mountain climbing
« Reply #2 on: Jan 13, 2014, 12:48 PM »
Buhahaha This is just another funny one that won't make us stop laughing. Keep this up,
