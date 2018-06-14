Pages: [1]   Go Down

Funny Joke: Akpors The pharmacist
A married woman entered a Pharmacy, walked to the Pharmacist (AKPOS), looked straight into Akpors eyes and said, ‘I would like to buy FAST HUMAN POISON’.

Akpors The Pharmacist asked, ’why,what… for?

The lady replied, ‘I need it to poison my husband’.

Akpors The Pharmacist shouted, ‘Lord have mercy, it’s against the law! It’s a sin.

’Absolutely not’, shouted the lady.She reached into her bag and pulled out a picture
of her husband in bed with the Pharmacist’s wife.

Akpors The pharmacist looked at the picture and screamed, ‘Why didn’t you tell me you had a Prescription.
Re: Funny Joke: Akpors The pharmacist
Hahaha...the prescription is Akpors' wife :P
Re: Funny Joke: Akpors The pharmacist
Akpos doesn't joke with his wife so i'm nt shocked at his reply to the woman. He is wicked like that.
