Funny Joke: House maid and High Phone Bill
The phone bill was exceptionally high.

Oga at the top called a family meeting to discuss.

Oga: This is unacceptable. I don't use home phone, I use my work phone.

Oga's wife: Me too. I hardly use home phone. I use my companies phone

Oga's son: I use my office mobile, I never use the home phone.

All of them shocked and together turned their gaze at Akpors the house boy who was patiently listening to them.

Akpors: Ehen!!!What? So we all use our work phone. What's the Big deal!??
Re: Funny Joke: House maid and High Phone Bill
I know Akpos' statement will ruin what everyone had said earlier. He loves to do that sha.
