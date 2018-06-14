The phone bill was exceptionally high.Oga at the top called a family meeting to discuss.Oga: This is unacceptable. I don't use home phone, I use my work phone.Oga's wife: Me too. I hardly use home phone. I use my companies phoneOga's son: I use my office mobile, I never use the home phone.All of them shocked and together turned their gaze at Akpors the house boy who was patiently listening to them.Akpors: Ehen!!!What? So we all use our work phone. What's the Big deal!??