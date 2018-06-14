Jun 14, 2018, 01:02 AM
Topic: How did you save your partner's number on your phone? (Read 352 times)
emezico
How did you save your partner's number on your phone?
«
on:
Jul 18, 2013, 08:49 PM »
How did you save your partner's number in your phone?
. Sweetie
. My Maga
. Babe
. Darling
. My half
. My sugar
. My love
. Sweet potato
. Plumber
. Buyer
. Booty call
. My ATM
. Secretary
. My Life
. Other (specify)
harrisonboge
Re: How did you save your partner's number on your phone?
«
Reply #1 on:
Jul 19, 2013, 04:39 AM »
hahahaha.... my manager, my one and only,my dear,my special,my MMH,my special azonto.....hahahahaha
EbukaOkafor14
Re: How did you save your partner's number on your phone?
«
Reply #2 on:
Jan 12, 2014, 04:33 PM »
But if you save someone's name with My Maga then the person is surely not your partner. Never! Very funny
