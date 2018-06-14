Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Waiting to see the chief  (Read 241 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - Waiting to see the chief
« on: Jul 19, 2013, 03:31 PM »
A police officer in a small town stopped a motorist who was speeding down Main Street.

"But officer," the man began, "I can explain."

"Just be quiet," snapped the officer. "I'm going to let you cool your heels in jail until the chief gets back."

"But officer, I just wanted to say..."

"And I said to keep quiet! You're going to jail!"

A few hours later the officer looked in on his prisoner and said, "Lucky for you that the chief is at his daughter's wedding. He'll be in a good mood when he gets back."

"Don't count on it," answered the fellow in the other cell. "I'm the groom."

Logged

femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious Joke - Waiting to see the chief
« Reply #1 on: Dec 29, 2013, 04:50 PM »
The police officer thought the man was in trouble but now it's turned into something else, the police officer is now in trouble!
Logged

EbukaOkafor14

Re: Hilarious Joke - Waiting to see the chief
« Reply #2 on: Jan 14, 2014, 01:59 AM »
So everyone should be fully prepared for a bad return of the chief.
LMAO
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 