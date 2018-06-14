Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Bedtime  (Read 290 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - Bedtime
« on: Jul 19, 2013, 07:31 PM »
After a serious disagreement, the husband said to the wife at bed time

HUSBAND: Good night mother of three.

WIFE: Good night father of none!

Logged

femifemzy3

Re: Hilarious Joke - Bedtime
« Reply #1 on: Dec 29, 2013, 04:45 PM »
Then there won't be a Good Night at all. This will definately turn out to be A Very Bad Night.
Logged

EbukaOkafor14

Re: Hilarious Joke - Bedtime
« Reply #2 on: Jan 14, 2014, 02:04 AM »
The man got the wife angry that was why she replied him with all that. Laughing out loud. The man will get angry though
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 