Jun 14, 2018
Go Down
Hilarious Joke - Bedtime
joker
Hilarious Joke - Bedtime
After a serious disagreement, the husband said to the wife at bed time
HUSBAND: Good night mother of three.
WIFE: Good night father of none!
femifemzy3
Re: Hilarious Joke - Bedtime
Then there won't be a Good Night at all. This will definately turn out to be A Very Bad Night.
EbukaOkafor14
Re: Hilarious Joke - Bedtime
The man got the wife angry that was why she replied him with all that. Laughing out loud. The man will get angry though
