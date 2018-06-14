Pages: [1]   Go Down

Funny Joke: Old Lady
« on: Jul 22, 2013, 07:10 AM »
A little old lady answered her doorbell and saw a well-dressed young man carrying a vacuum cleaner.

"Good morning," said the young man. "If I could take a couple of minutes of your time, I would like to demonstrate the very latest in high-powered vacuum cleaners."

"Go away!" said the old lady. "I haven't got any money!"

As she closed the door, the young man quickly wedged his foot in the door and pushed it open.

"Don't be too hasty!" he said. "Not until you have at least seen my demonstration."

And with that, he emptied a bucket of horse manure onto her hallway carpet.

"If this vacuum cleaner does not remove all traces of this horse
manure from your carpet, ma'am, I will personally eat the remainder."

The old lady stepped back and said, "Well I hope you've got a damned good appetite, because they cut off my electricity this morning."
Re: Funny Joke: Old Lady
« Reply #1 on: Jul 23, 2013, 04:30 AM »
over confidence without knowledge makes a fool of anybody. He will definitely have enough demo with his mouth since he has promised without prior knowledgeof whether or not the woman has light.. :D ;D
Re: Funny Joke: Old Lady
« Reply #2 on: Dec 29, 2013, 04:04 PM »
This is what i call GOBE. The guy is in big trouble this time around cos i don't think he can escape this one.
Re: Funny Joke: Old Lady
« Reply #3 on: Jan 14, 2014, 01:36 AM »
Now this is a terrible situation that no one deserves to be in. The man has to ensure he does this disgusting thing now.
