4. HAMK University of Applied Sciences, Hameenlinna
HAMK University of Applied Sciences, Hameenlinna has released its list of admitted student to the Bachelor's Degree Programmes (full time) conducted in English.
Check your names here: AMK International Degree Programmes (full time) 2011 Admission List
5. Helsinki Metropolia University of Applied Sciences
No Result announced yet.
6. Humak University of Applied Sciences, Helsinki
No Result announced yet.
7. Jyvaskyla University of Applied Sciences, Jyvaskyla
Jyvaskyla UAS has released lists of admitted students for International Business, Music and Media Management, Facility Management, Nursing, and Logistics Engineering. Check your name in the list below:The list of admitted students
8. Lahti University of Applied Sciences, Lahti
Lahti UAS lists for International Business and Business Information Technology.
Check your name here: Lahti University of Applied Sciences
9. Mikkeli University of Applied Sciences, Mikkeli
Mikkeli UAS Results of Student Selection 2011 announced for Degree Programmes in Business Management, Information Technology, and Environmental Engineering. Check your name below:
Link: Admitted Students 2011 | Mikkelin ammattikorkeakoulu
10. North Karelia University of Applied Sciences, Joensuu
North Karelia UAS Applicants accepted to English taught Degree Programmes in International Business and Design. Check your name now:
Link: Applicants accepted to English taught Degree Programmes
11. Tampere University of Applied Sciences (PIRAMK), Tampere
Tampere UAS had released its results for Degree Programmes in Environmental Engineering, International Business, Media, Nursing, and Tourism.
Check your names here: 2011 Admission List
12. Satakunta University of Applied Sciences, Pori
No Result announced yet.To Be Continued...