Finland’s UAS 2011 Entrance Examination Results Released
The Universities of Applied Sciences in Finland has released the results of their entrance examination conducted in April, 2011 at various locations in Finland and different countries for admissions into Bachelors’ Degree Programmes conducted in English.

If you have participated in the entrance examinations, please follow the links below to check your name if passed:

1.   Arcada University of Applied Sciences, Helsinki   

The degree programmes the students have been admitted for are International Business, Nursing and Plastics Technology. The results for the programmes can checked below:

Link to Results: Admitted students 2011 | Arcada

2.   Diaconia University of Applied Sciences, Helsinki   

No Result announced yet.

3.   Haaga-Helia University of Applied Sciences, Helsinki   

Haaga-Helia published lists of accepted students for Tourism; International Business; Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Management; Sports and Leisure Management;Experience and Wellness Management; Business Information Technology; Multilingual Management Assistants.

Accepted Applicants: List of accepted applicants &mdash; HAAGA-HELIA ammattikorkeakoulu

Re: Finland's UAS 2011 Entrance Examination Results Released
4.   HAMK University of Applied Sciences, Hameenlinna   

HAMK University of Applied Sciences, Hameenlinna has released its list of admitted student to the Bachelor's Degree Programmes (full time) conducted in English.

Check your names here: AMK International Degree Programmes (full time) 2011 Admission List.

5.   Helsinki Metropolia University of Applied Sciences   

No Result announced yet.

6.   Humak University of Applied Sciences, Helsinki   

No Result announced yet.

7.   Jyvaskyla University of Applied Sciences, Jyvaskyla   

Jyvaskyla UAS has released lists of admitted students for International Business, Music and Media Management, Facility Management, Nursing, and Logistics Engineering. Check your name in the list below:

The list of admitted students.

8.   Lahti University of Applied Sciences, Lahti   

Lahti UAS lists for International Business and Business Information Technology.

Check your name here: Lahti University of Applied Sciences

9.   Mikkeli University of Applied Sciences, Mikkeli   

Mikkeli UAS Results of Student Selection 2011 announced for Degree Programmes in Business Management, Information Technology, and Environmental Engineering. Check your name below:

Link: Admitted Students 2011 | Mikkelin ammattikorkeakoulu

10.   North Karelia University of Applied Sciences, Joensuu   

North Karelia UAS Applicants accepted to English taught Degree Programmes in International Business and Design. Check your name now:

Link: Applicants accepted to English taught Degree Programmes

11.   Tampere University of Applied Sciences (PIRAMK), Tampere   

Tampere UAS had released its results for Degree Programmes in Environmental Engineering, International Business, Media, Nursing, and Tourism.

Check your names here: 2011 Admission List

12.   Satakunta University of Applied Sciences, Pori   

No Result announced yet.

Re: Finland's UAS 2011 Entrance Examination Results Released
13.   Savonia University of Applied Sciences, Kuopio   

Savonia UAS has released entrance examination results for Information Technology, International Business, Industrial Management, and International Business.

Check your name here: Savonia UAS Admitted Students.

14.   Seinajoki University of Applied Sciences, Seinajoki   

The lists of students admitted to the bachelor degree programmes conducted in English on 30 May 2011:

•   Degree Programme in International Business: Seinäjoen ammattikorkeakoulu / In English / Studies / Admissions for Bachelor Degrees / Admission results / Students admitted to BBA
•   Degree Programme in Nursing: Seinäjoen ammattikorkeakoulu / In English / Studies / Admissions for Bachelor Degrees / Admission results / Students admitted to Nursing

15.   Saimaa University of Applied Sciences (Formerly South Karelia UAS)

List of Students admitted to Saimaa UAS for Degree Programmes in International Business; Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Management; Chemical Engineering; and Mechanical Engineering and Production Technology.

Check your name here: Students admitted to Saimaa University of Applied Sciences

17.   Turku University of Applied Sciences, Turku   

No Result announced yet.

18.   Kymenlaakso University of Applied Sciences, Kouvola   

No Result announced yet.

19.   Laurea University of Applied Sciences, Helsinki

No Result announced yet.

20.   Aland University of Applied Sciences, Mariehamn, Aland   

No International admission conducted.

21.   Central Ostrobothnia University of Applied Sciences, Kokkola   

Central Ostrobothnia UAS is only publishing information of those applicants who have given permission to publish result of student admission in the internet. If you have not given the school permission, your name is not published. If you have applied for degree programmes in Business Management, Information Technology, Chemistry and Technology, Industrial Management, Nursing, and Tourism; send email to school or check the link below for updates:

Check your names below:
•   Business Management
•   Information Technology
•   Chemistry and Technolgy
•   Industrial Management
•   Nursing
•   Tourism

Re: Finland's UAS 2011 Entrance Examination Results Released
22.   Kajaani University of Applied Sciences, Kajaani   

Kajaani UAS Student Selections for English-taught Degree Programmes in International Business and Tourism have been announced.

Check here for your names: KAJAK / in english / General / News

23.   Kemi-Tornio University of Applied Sciences, Kemi   

Kemi-Tornio UAS list of Admitted students to the degree programmes in Business Information Technology, Business Management, and Nursing has been released.

Check your names here: Ammattikorkeakoulu / In English / Education / Applying to Kemi-Tornio UAS / Admitted

24.   Novia University of Applied Sciences   

Novia UAS Admitted Students for 2011 entrance examinations in Environmental Engineering, Integrated Coastal Zone Management, Maritime Management, and Nursing announced.

Check your name here: News: Yrkeshögskolan Novia

25.   Oulu University of Applied Sciences, Oulu   

Oulu UAS selection results of the Bachelor's degree programmes conducted in English (joint application) has been released for Business Information Technology, Information Technology, and International Business.

Check your names here: Oulu UAS Admission List

26.   Rovaniemi University of Applied Sciences, Rovaniemi   

No results announced yet.

27.   Vaasa University of Applied Sciences, Vaasa 

Vaasa UAS New Students Accepted to the Degree Programmes Conducted in English has been announced online for Applicants who have given permission to publish their names on the Internet.

If you have applied for Degree Programmes in Information Technology, International Business, and Tourism, click here to check your name:  VAASA UAS List of Admitted Students 2011.



Read more: Colleges and Universities in Finland
Re: Finland's UAS 2011 Entrance Examination Results Released
Re: Finland's UAS 2011 Entrance Examination Results Released
