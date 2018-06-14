Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: l Will Die For Yvonne Nelson and Dust Off Tonto Dikeh - Iyanya (VIDEO)  (Read 561 times)

Emmy Baba

l Will Die For Yvonne Nelson and Dust Off Tonto Dikeh - Iyanya (VIDEO)
« on: Jul 22, 2013, 11:31 AM »
[float=left][/float] Iyanya was asked on 'Rubbing Minds', which woman he would like to have dinner with, die for and dust off. He replies that he would have dinner with Genevieve, die for Yvonne Nelson and dust off Tonto Dikeh.

A response which Tonto Dikeh did not take too kindly with.

She responded on Twitter with;



<a href="http://www.youtube.com/v/3tBBHHcTk9A?hl=en_GB&amp;amp;version=3&amp;amp;rel=0" target="_blank" class="new_win">http://www.youtube.com/v/3tBBHHcTk9A?hl=en_GB&amp;amp;version=3&amp;amp;rel=0</a>
Shola Sholaz

Re: l Will Die For Yvonne Nelson and Dust Off Tonto Dikeh - Iyanya (VIDEO)
« Reply #1 on: Jul 23, 2013, 02:32 AM »
If Iyanya is really serious about Yvonne Nelson then they shoud hook up again and forget about the past....They look good 2geda.
