Novia UAS is arranging an additional application between 30 May and 10 June 2011. Two of NOVIA’s degree programmes: Environmental Engineering and Integrated Coastal Zone Management are participating in the additional application.
How to apply
Download the application form here
and send it by post to Novia's Admissions Office no later than 10 June 03.00 p.m. Instructions for filling out the application form is also available for download here
. The general admission criteria apply in the additional application, except for the dates of the application.
1. Submit your application form no later than 10 June 03.00 p.m.
2. Submit any relevant attachments (copies of educational certificates/language tests) no later than 15 June 04.00 p.m.
3. Wait for the invitations to the entrance examinations, which are sent 17 June.
4. Prepare for the entrance examinations (Environmental Engineering= practice exam papers/ Integrated Coastal Zone Management = pre-reading material)
5. Participate in the entrance examination: Environmental Engineering 3 August Vaasa/ Integrated Coastal Zone Management 4 August Raseborg. Please note that no entrance examinations are arranged abroad in the additional application.
6. Wait for the decision on student admission 12 August.
7. Accept your study place no later than 26 August.
8. Studies begin 29 August for all new students.
Source: Novia University of Applied Sciences, Finland Additional Application 2011